NTIC schedules entrance examination for February 8

The Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) has announced that its entrance examination for admission into Nursery, Primary, and Secondary classes will take place on February 8.

In a statement released on Wednesday in Abuja, the school confirmed that prospective students can complete their registration and take the examination online by scanning a dedicated code on the school’s flier.

The statement stated that NTIC offers both day and boarding options, and follows a dual curriculum, incorporating both Nigerian and Cambridge educational standards.

The deadline for registration is February 5, the school noted.