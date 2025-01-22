Tinubu congratulates THISDAY Newspapers on 30th anniversary

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, congratulated THISDAY Newspapers Ltd., its management and staff on the 30th anniversary of the publication.

By Salif Atojoko

Tinubu said this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

The President commended the newspaper for its commitment to the ideals of free enterprise, democracy, and innovative use of technology and for nurturing many notable names in the media industry.

President Tinubu stated that the numerous awards the publication, its editors, and writers had received over the years were an eloquent testament to the newspaper’s creativity.

President Tinubu wished THISDAY Newspapers continued progress in the years to come.

Founded on Jan. 22, 1995, by Mr Nduka Obaigbena, the media organisation has earned a reputation as a newspaper of record in Nigeria, delivering in-depth coverage of national and global events.(NAN)