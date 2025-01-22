NOA solicits NAN partnership on sensitisation of the public

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has solicited a partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to sensitise the public on HIV/AIDS, security, and the get-rich-quick syndrome.

Blessing Odega

Mrs Kaneng Pam-Hworo, Plateau State Director of NOA, sought the collaboration on Wednesday in Jos when she paid an advocacy visit to the Jos Zonal Manager of NAN, Mrs Nyisom Dore.

Pam – Hworo said that NOA had commenced the sensitisation campaign in December 2024, but there was need for more sensitisation to enlighten Nigerians on the various ongoing government reforms to foster a more informed society.

According to her, NOA was aware of the critical role NAN played in the effective and efficient dissemination of information to the public and needed to synergise with NAN to help the agency execute its mandate proactively, by collaborating with NAN.

Dore, in her response, described NOA as a sister agency and partner in progress.

The zonal manager assured the state director of NAN’s unflinching support to effectively collaborate with the NOA to carry out its mandate. (NAN)