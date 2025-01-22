NSCDC finds wandering child in Osun 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command said the command found a 15-year-old female child, Quadija Abimbola, wandering at Owode-Ede, Osun.

By Temitope Ponle

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command said the command found a 15-year-old female child, Quadija Abimbola, wandering at Owode-Ede, Osun.

According to a statement issued by ASC Kehinde Adeleke, Civil Defence Public Relations Officer (CDPRO) Osun State Command, on Wednesday in Osogbo, Quadija was discovered roaming the streets at 1:00 a.m. on Jan. 19.

She was taken to the nearby NSCDC office at Owode-Ede division by a good Samaritan.

Adeleke quoted Quadija as saying she travelled with her mother, Mrs Aishat Abimbola, and three siblings from Lagos to Osun for New Year’s celebrations.

He said that after the festivities, her mother took her to Owode-Ede market to sell detergent, promising to pick her up after the day’s sales, but failed to return.

According to the statement, efforts to locate Quadija’s parents or relatives have been unsuccessful.

NSCDC Osun State Command appealed to anyone with information about Quadija’s family to come forward and assist in reuniting her with her loved ones. (NAN)