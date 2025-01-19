NIPR Niger commiserates with State govt over tanker explosion

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Niger State Chapter, says it is deeply saddened by the devastating petrol tanker explosion that occurred at Dikko junction along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, in Niger State, Saturday, claiming several lives.

Aliyu Jibo Garba, Secretary , Niger State Chapter, NIPR made this known in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Niger State Government, families of the victims, and the people of Niger State,” the statement added.

Continuing, Garba said,”This tragic incident has shaken our institute, and we stand in solidarity with the state government in this difficult time.

“We commend the government’s efforts in responding to the emergency and providing support to the affected families.

“We urge the public to remain calm and vigilant and to cooperate with the authorities in their investigations.

Concluding, the NIPR prayed, :May God grant us the strength to overcome this tragedy, and may the souls of the departed rest in peace while wishing the injured people speedy recovery.”