All Hail Iku Baba Yeye! By Wole Olaoye

He is not just a deputy of the gods, he is the father and mother of death, the offspring of perdition, of metaphysical ruination and wanton loss. His suzerainty over Oyo Empire in its glory days was the stuff of which legends have been made. The long list of his forebears and their unique individual legacies beggar belief. He is the Alaafin, the king of Oyo, ‘owner of the palace.

Now, things are quieter in the capital city of the Yoruba empire, no thanks to the rude intervention of British colonialists whose contempt of the traditional institution was exemplified in their classifying the seat of the African traditional ruler as a ‘stool’ instead of a ‘throne’. Unfortunately, many scholarly Africans still carry on with this insult.

Pedigree is everything in Yoruba philosophy of life. A mango tree will never produce guava. An elephant will never beget a rat. The Alaafin of Oyo’s ancestry is traced to Oduduwa, the famed progenitor of the Yoruba race.

FOREBEARS

The Oyo Empire was not a purely hereditary monarchy, nor an absolute one. The Oyo Mesi selected Alaafin. He was not always closely related to his predecessor, although he had to be a descendant of Oranmiyan royal family.

In the past, the Alaafin’s eldest son usually succeeded his father on the throne. This sometimes led the crown prince, known as the Aremo, to hasten the death of his father. To prevent that, the traditional authorities enacted a law for the crown prince to be made to commit ritual suicide upon his father’s death. This practice was the subject of Wole Soyinka’s “Death and the King’s Horseman”.

The founding of Oyo is estimated to have happened around 1300. The kingdom has had a storied past. In the beginning before history was born, Oduduwa’s son, Oranmiyan, was the first Alaafin. He was succeeded by Oba Ajaka who was eventually deposed because he lacked Yoruba military virtues of sternness, ruthless efficiency and subterfuge. His junior brother, Shango, was thought to cut the right picture: militant, mystifying and gifted with an infernal temper.

The story of how Shango ended up is well known. His earlier identified virtues turned out to be his Achilles heel. But he had become the personification of vital energy, occult manifestations and cosmic inter-relatedness that he was consecrated as the god of thunder and lightning. There is a huge corpus of work on Shango in many libraries and his devotees are scattered all over Yorubaland and in the Diaspora, especially in Oshogbo, parts of Brazil, Cuba, etc. and wherever Yoruba immigrants and former slaves can be found

Shango’s predecessor, the formerly tame Ajaka, was allowed to return to the throne after the tragic death of his brother. Since that time, Alaafins have come and gone. By tradition, after the demise of an Alaafin, the Oyo Mesi, a body of seven high chiefs, are tasked with superintending the appointment of a new monarch. Their work is well cut out and is usually believed to be facilitated by Ifa divination.

Oyo once had a female king, Alaafin Orompoto who ruled from 1554 to 1562. She ascended the throne after her father and brother died without producing male heirs.

PROCESS

At times, the laid down process is side-stepped as happened recently with the appointment of Engr. Abimbola Akeem Owoade by the Oyo State government. Alleging that he had proof that six of the kingmakers had been serially bribed by one of the contending princes, the governor had sought the help of another son of Oyo, the famed Professor Wande Abimbola, a noted former Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and world renowned babalawo (diviner) who holds the title of Awise Awo Agbaye. Abimbola has now disclosed that the Ifa oracle chose 47-year-old Abimbola Akeem Owoade of the Owoade-Agunloye, Agure Compound, as the 46th Alaafin.

It will be recalled that In October 2023, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) quizzed some Oyo kingmakers over allegations that they took bribes of N15 million each from one of the candidates .

FLASHBACK

Those who are old enough would remember that the immediate reaction of contending rival princes to the choice of the then Prince Lamidi Olayiwola Adeniran Adeyemi as Alaafin of Oyo severaldecades ago will tell you that the choice of an Alaafin through a process sidestepping the established route for one reason or the other, is not unprecedented.

Back then in 1970, some of Adeyemi’s rivals argued that he should be disqualified because his father, Oba Adeniran, had been dethroned by the Western Region government after his public spat with Council Chairman Bode Thomas which eventually led to the strongly held view that he had pronounced a hex on the politician (or bewitched him) leading to his almost immediate death in bizarre circumstances defying medical science. Oba Adeniran, famed husband of 200 wives, died in exile in Lagos.

But Fate has its ways. Lamidi, son of Adeniran, whose father had been deposed and exiled in 1954 was announced by the military government as successor of Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II in 1970.

In his excellent article titled “Making of an Aláàfin: Bribes or the gods?”, Festus Adedayo of the Nigerian Tribune asked some very important questions regarding the allegation made by the government of Oyo State that some princes had attempted to win the royal race by resorting to bribery. Hence the government’s resort to Awise Agbaye who himself is one of the highest authorities in the field.

As a people, the Oyo have seen it all: civil and external wars, strife, slavery, colonialism, foreign trade, the trans-Sahara trade route and many other events that shaped their philosophy. The people went through an interregnum of 80 years as an exiled dynasty. Perhaps, they needed that exile because when they started rebuilding, they created a government that established its power over a vast territory that stretched from parts of present day southwest Nigeria to Benin, Togo, Ghana, all the way to parts of Cote D’Ivoire.

Cavalry was the game-changing arm of the Oyo Empire. Late 16th and 17th century expeditions were composed entirely of cavalry. This columnist’s forebears, as related in the family’s ‘Oriki’ (praise name) travelled on horse and camel back as part of a caravan for the annual Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca, a three-month religious cum commercial adventure in those days. It will be recalled that itinerant Islamic scholars had brought Islam to Oyo centuries before the Dan Fodio Jihad.

URBANISED

As a highly urbanised people, Oyo ran a sophisticated and efficient government which guaranteed that the wealthy paid their fair share of tributes to the king who, in turn, gave leadership to the military as the sovereign generalissimo as well as give direction to civil and religious institutions.

Generally speaking, Yoruba people live, breathe, drink and honour their culture. As far back as anyone can remember, Oyo, like other Yoruba groups, had thriving traditional industries with cloth weaving as one of the most lucrative occupations. No wonder, Yorubas have always had different costumes for different occasions.

Relics of architecture within the Oyo Empire, exhibited an intricate built environment showcasing a distinctive architectural style, highlighted by intricate sculptures that symbolised the status of the inhabitants.

There you have it, folks— a glimpse into the kind of people, challenges, and socio-political milieu that the mint-fresh Alaafin Abimbola Akeem Owoade has been endorsed to serve as king.

Long may he reign!

