NIPOST undergoing reforms for better service delivery – Postmaster-General

Ms Tola Odeyemi, the Postmaster-General of the Federation, says Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) is undergoing some reforms to enhance services delivery.

By Tolu Aiyegbusi

Ms Tola Odeyemi, the Postmaster-General of the Federation, says Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) is undergoing some reforms to enhance services delivery.

Odeyemi said this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a three-day management retreat in Abuja.

According to her, the reforms focus on revenue generation, partnerships, financial services, courier and logistics, last-mile delivery, and the digitisation of NIPOST services which aim at improving customer service quality.

Odeyemi said the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) was one of the key initiatives driving NIPOST’s growth.

According to her, the partnership is intended to reduce the cost of moving goods and services through NIPOST by 15 per cent for the 22 million businesses registered with SMEDAN.

She added that the NIPOST also planned to explore opportunities for efficiency and revitalise its presence across all 774 local government areas.

“Improving the quality of service will be a top priority for the over 100 NIPOST management staff present at this meeting.

“To remain relevant and earn the trust of our customers, satisfying their needs and even exceeding their expectations is a priority for us,” she said.

She emphasised the current leadership’s commitment to transforming NIPOST into an entity that adds value to government activities and positively impacts the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

The postmaster-general said that the Federal Government, in line with its ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, was committed to making NIPOST an affordable, last-mile delivery hub for goods and services.

“Aligning postal services with national goals and improving daily operations has become necessary; we must deliver the maximum level of service expected from NIPOST,” she said

According to her, NIPOST is currently striving to upgrade its logistics and courier processes to world-class standards.

Odeyemi, who described logistics and courier services as the backbone of any thriving economy, added that they facilitated trade, connect markets, and ensure the seamless movement of goods and services.

She also stressed the need to explore the transformative potential and opportunities for efficiency by utilising NIPOST structures across the country for postal banking.

The NIPOST boss said that the agency, in its ongoing reforms, would embark on full digitisation of postal operations to help in addressing the issue of mail loss. (NAN)