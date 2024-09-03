China, Nigeria pledge to strengthen ties

President Xi Jinping declared his readiness to work closely with President Bola Tinubu to fully unleash the exemplary roles of China-Nigeria

By Fortune Abang

President Xi Jinping declared his readiness to work closely with President Bola Tinubu to fully unleash the exemplary roles of China-Nigeria diplomatic friendship and advance China-Africa cooperation.

Xi disclosed this in Beijing at the meeting with Tinubu, who was on State Visit to the Great Hall at the invitation of the Chinese President.

The meeting is in view of the 2024 summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) scheduled to hold from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6 in Beijing, China.

During their meeting, Xi stated that since the past half of a century that China and Nigeria established their diplomatic ties both parties have always treated each with mutual understanding.

Xi said, “We have found the path of seeking collective strength, unity and win-win cooperation, until this point China and Nigeria as major developing countries have strengthened strategic cooperation and set new vistas for China-Africa Relations in the new era.

“This has further spearheaded common progress among global South countries; I propose elevating our bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“At the upcoming 2024 FOCAC summit, we will jointly take stock of the experience of China-Africa friendship and advance the building of high level of China-Africa community shared future.

“China and Nigeria alphabet worked closely together under the FOCAC framework and jointly carried out strategic cooperation projects.

“I am ready to work with Mr President, to fully unleash the exemplary role of China-Nigeria cooperation, to advance China-Nigeria and China-Africa relations toward a new and greater achievement.”

Responding, Tinubu expressed appreciation to Xi, saying the visit marked his second visitation to the country.

According to him, the first time was during his tenure as the then governor of Lagos and now, as president.

“This is a very important visit for Nigeria and the rest of Africa as the Chairman of ECOWAS.

“China and Nigeria relations have indeed lasted for over a half a century and will continue to be strengthened to advance our trade and economic development.

“Nigeria has a very great potential as the country with largest population in Africa and biggest in the area of young population that can drive the economic growth.

“You have upgraded the relationship to what is more than just strategic in addressing developmental problems.

“The strategic partnership should result in our regional development, peace stability and security in West Africa, which has become crucial,” Tinubu said.

He said that Nigeria was in the path to ensure economic reforms, adding that when fully implemented, such reform would engender sustainable growth.

“We have recognised the need to reform our economic programme and taken strategic measures to realise such goals.

Highpoint of the meeting was the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Belt and Road Initiative projects, news exchange cooperation, cooperation on television, among others.

President Tinubu was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Sen. Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara, among others. (NAN)