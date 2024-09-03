Flood: Mrs Soludo urges flood-prone communities to relocate upland 

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has urged residents in flood-prone communities to begin relocating to upland areas ahead of possible flooding in the state.

Soludo, Founder of Healthy Living Initiative, made the call in Awka, following the National Meteorological Agency’s announcement on impending flood incidents in some states of the federation.

In Anambra, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Anambra West, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Awka North, and Ogbaru were identified as high flood risk areas out of the 10 identified Local Government Areas.

She said that the recent emergency notices released by the federal and state governments provided ample time to plan and minimise the ravages that could come with the natural disaster.

“I am aware that the state government has already started making containment plans ahead of the flood incident, and it is collaborating with the federal government, local authorities, and global partners.

“In the plan, the state is also prioritising the safety of women, children, and the elderly, with particular attention on containing any health, economic, or social emergencies that could arise as a result of the flood.

“As the government is planning, the people also have a role to play, especially those in flood-prone communities.

“They need to prepare to move to higher ground or designated holding facilities because waiting for the flood to happen before finding safety could be too risky,” she said.

Soludo said that her Healthy Living Initiative would assess areas of need to help those who may get affected by the flood.

She urged community leaders, churches, and well-meaning individuals to assist residents who may be affected by the flood.(NAN)