Nigerian Army formalises collaboration with firm on food security

The Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited (NAFARL), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Ivillagro Services Limited to implement President Bola Tinubu‘s directive on achieving food security in the country.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited (NAFARL), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Ivillagro Services Limited to implement President Bola Tinubu‘s directive on achieving food security in the country.

The MoU was signed by the Executive Director of NAFARL, Maj.-Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife and the Chief Executive Officer of Ivillagro Services, retired Maj. Lancelot Anyanya, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The MoU signing was witnessed by the Acting Director, Legal Services (Army), Col. Samuel Okebukola.

In his remarks, Maj.-Gen. Nnabeife said the MoU was in fulfillment of President Tinubu’s directive to the Armed Forces of Nigeria to take advantage of all vast arable lands within the country for agricultural purposes.

He said that the Nigerian Army had since keyed into the directives through the NAFARL with the launch of the “Project Planting of One Million Date Fruit Seedlings”.

According to him, the farm had so far planted over 3,000 out of the projected 5,000 within its land in Giri on over 20 hectares of land.

“So, we are determined to ensure that we key into all Federal Government’s agricultural initiatives to ensure that we end this food insecurity in the country.

“We believe we can’t do it alone and that is why today we are signing this MoU with Ivillagro, a well-noted indigenous agricultural establishment that is vast in all aspects,” he said.

The NAFARL boss thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for giving approval for the signing of the MoU to ensure that they build on the already established collaboration with the firm.

He said the COAS was determined to ensure that the farm grows and had assured of his continual support until NAFARL meaningfully contributed its quota to the National Grain Reserve.

On his part, the CEO of Ivillagro, retired Maj. Anyanya, said the MoU was a testament to the enduring commitment of the Nigerian Army to its depth of commitment to assuring food security as part of its wider constitutional commitment to aid civil authority.

He said that their commitment to the enterprise was not just driven by business or pecuniary considerations but an indication of their enduring commitment as Nigerians to make the country a better space for everyone to live in.

“As the saying goes, an army marches on its belly.

“So, I hope that together we can leverage technology, the institutional goodwill of the Nigerian Army, and other players in this vital ecosystem to support first the army in attaining self-sufficiency to make sure that our army, which is currently committed in multiple theaters to multiple operations, can truly march on a satisfied belly.

“And then onwards that our country will benefit from the understandable investment it is making and should continue to make in the Nigerian Army and indeed the Nigerian Armed Forces and other institutions of state.

“We will partner with you in every true sense of the word.

“We cannot ask for better partners in our commitment as a corporate entity than the Nigerian Army,” he said. (NAN)