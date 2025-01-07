Tinubu celebrates NNPCL’s Group CEO, Mele Kyari at 60

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated Malam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on his 60th birthday on Jan. 8.

By Salif Atojoko

The President commended Kyari’s diligence in transforming NNPCL into a profitable organisation, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his Spokesman, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The President said the NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership recorded notable achievements, including the resuscitation of two refineries, an increase in domestic natural gas consumption and a boost in oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day.

The President applauded Kyari’s dedication to service and professionalism at the NNPC, OPEC and as the first Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL.

He said “Kyari is a shining example and an embodiment of the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I commend his commitment to creating new opportunities and ensuring the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy sector.”

He prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to grant Kyari sound health, wisdom and strength to serve the nation while mentoring the next generation of energy sector leaders. (NAN)