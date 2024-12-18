Former NNPC GMDs applaud overhaul of Port Harcourt refinery

The Former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) have commended the efforts of the current NNPC Ltd. management team in overhauling the Port Harcourt Refinery.

By Precious Akutammadu



The Former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) have commended the efforts of the current NNPC Ltd. management team in overhauling the Port Harcourt Refinery.



The ex-GMDs, who gave the commendation on Wednesday after inspecting the refinery, described the achievement of Mr Mele Kyari’s led management as “magic.”



The inspection was conducted during the Former NNPC Group Chief Executive Officers (GCEOs) Forum in Port Harcourt.



Speaking on behalf of the group, Dr Jackson Gaius-Obaseki, who served as GMD from 1999 to 2003, described the scepticism and criticism surrounding the revamp of the Port Harcourt Refinery as misguided.



Gaius-Obaseki explained that many critics failed to understand the magnitude of work involved.



He clarified that it was not a routine Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) but a full rehabilitation that modernised a plant originally built in 1965 into a state-of-the-art facility by 2024.



“Some of those who criticise do not understand the extent of the work carried out; they mistake it for the usual Turnaround Maintenance.



“This is a complete rehabilitation–transforming a plant built in 1965 into a modern one in 2024; we appreciate the effort,” he said.



On petroleum pricing, he emphasised that petrol pump prices were influenced by crude oil prices and called for public understanding.



He hailed the achievement as a testament to courage and dedication, urging the NNPC Ltd. Group Chief Executive Officer, Kyari, to remain focused on delivering value to Nigerians.



The forum also had in attendance, other former GMDs including Chamberlain Oyibo, Funsho Kupolokun, Andrew Yakubu, among others.



They collectively lauded the success of the project and efforts by the NNPC Ltd. to boost energy sustenance.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity refinery began its truck-out of petroleum products on Nov. 26 in view of the re-streaming of the rehabilitated facility.



This signaled the commencement of crude oil processing from the plant and petroleum products delivery to market.



However, the resumption of the refinery was followed a lot of criticism from some critics who alleged that the rehabilitated refinery was a scam.



One of the strongest voices was the criticism from Timothy Mgbere, a leader of the Alesa community in Rivers, who appeared on national television accusing the NNPC that the refinery was not working.



Amid controversy, some renowned Nigerians, marketers and society of engineers, among others confirmed that the refinery is operational. (NAN)

