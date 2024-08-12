Nigeria will be global player in tech innovation, entrepreneurship – DG NITDA

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to positioning the country as a global leader in technology innovation and entrepreneurship.

This assertion was made by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) during the closing ceremony of the iHATCH startup incubation programme’s third cohort in Abuja. The programme, a joint initiative of NITDA and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), aims to cultivate a thriving tech ecosystem in Nigeria

This partnership is a major step forward in Nigeria’s endeavors to promote innovation and entrepreneurship and it is in line with NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0), specifically to “Forge Strategic Partnership and Collaboration” and “Nurture an Innovative and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem.”

Inuwa said in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s priority area of Accelerating Diversification through Industrialisation, Digitisation, Creative Arts, Manufacturing and Innovation, “IHatch programme is fostering a thriving ecosystem for startups, empowering the next generation of tech innovators in Nigeria.”

The NITDA boss, while maintaining that one of the success stories of the iHatch programme is the creation of jobs, he noted that “Because of the success of cohort one and two, we decided to expand cohort 3 to five locations – Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano and Gombe.

“Part of the success story of Cohort 1 and 2 was, we trained 16 startups with 32 participants, however, they have created a combined job of 179 and over 1000 indirect jobs,” he added.

The Director General recalled that the programme, which started in 2022 is designed to tackle social issues with innovative and creative solutions, generate employment opportunities, and boost Nigeria’s economic development.

He said, “The initiative is designed to support young entrepreneurs by pairing founders with co-founders, guiding them through the incubation process, and teaching them the fundamentals of building a business from the ground up. The goal is to help them transform their ideas from inception into impactful ventures.”

While challenging the participants to contribute to building a mentoring platform, Inuwa promised NITDA’s support, and urged JICA to consider expanding the initiative to cover all 36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory.

He noted that “At NITDA, we see this initiative as a gateway to not only enhancing local initiatives but also explore opportunities to export Nigerian talents to Japan.”

On his part, the Japan’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, stated that Japan is dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and sustainable development in Nigeria during his remarks.

He emphasised that Japan’s support extends beyond mere technical assistance but focuses on building partnerships that facilitate knowledge exchange.

“As these startups advance, I foresee a stronger collaboration between Nigerian and Japanese companies, leveraging each other’s strengths for mutual prosperity,” Kazuyoshi stated.

He added that since the programme commences in 2021, it has empowered early-stage businesses that are dedicated to addressing societal challenges through innovative technologies and ideas.

“We have 10 standout ventures that will showcase their ingenuity today, and it is a testament to their hard work and the support they have received. Japan’s involvement in this initiative through JICA shows our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable development in Nigeria.

“Our experts have provided capacity building and training support, ensuring that these startups gain technical knowledge and imbibe Japanese business ethics, punctuality, adherence to rules, and a relentless pursuit of quality improvement,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for their support and commended the participants of the iHatch 3 incubation programme.

He said “This is not just about technology; it is about making our country proud and showcasing that Nigerian youth are innovative and creative.

“You are contributing significantly to societal development, and I am extremely proud of each and every one of you for stepping up and making this presentation,” he added.

Speaking at the event, one of the winners and founder of Northinho, Mr. Abubakar Umar expressed gratitude to NITDA and JICA for their intensive training.

He said he would utilise the cash prize given to him to advance his venture and encouraged fellow entrepreneurs to remain persistent in their endeavours.

Umar said, “Believe in what you do, even if your ideas are still evolving. Keep working on your projects, and one day you will look back and appreciate how far you have come.”

Three startups were awarded cash prizes; Northinho received $15,000, Dorpals Technologies received $12,000, while Connected received $10,000.