NIMC Warns Against Indiscriminate Printing of NIN Cards

The National Identity Management Commission has noticed some unscrupulous individuals, cyber cafes, and organizations’ indiscriminate printing of unauthorized ‘NIN’ cards and charging unsuspecting members of the public exorbitant fees.

This is contained in a statement signed by Kayode Adegoke (PhD), Head, Corporate Communications Unit of the commission.

Adegoke stated,”The Commission has not authorized anyone or organization to print any card in place of the NIMC General Multi-Purpose Card. This act is against the NIMC Act no 23, 2007.

“To this end, the general public and organizations are advised to stop printing any NIN cards against the authorized NIMC GMPC. The so-called NIN card is not authorized by NIMC, and on no account should anyone present it as a means of identification.

“The security agencies have been notified of this nefarious activity and have been mandated to apprehend those involved. Anyone caught will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

He reiterated that the NIN slip is the only legal document authorized as a means of identification, and it must be verified upon presentation to access services.

“To meet the yearnings of the public, the Commission has finalized plans to launch the Improved GMPC, which is multifunctional and serves as a physical means of identification and payment. The card is powered by AfriGO, a local payment platform.

“For any inquiry on the above and other issues, NIMC can be reached at 07002255646, 0815505388; emails – nimccustomercare@nimc.gov.ng, ieu@nimc.gov.ng, and on all social media platforms,” he stated.