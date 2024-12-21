Niger Governor inaugurates Information Minister’s projects



By Mohammed Baba Busu

Gov. Mohammed Umaru-Bago of Niger on Friday inaugurated a mosque and some critical projects executed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris-Malagi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration held in the minister’s home town of Malagi in Gbako Local Government Area of Niger.

NAN also reports that the projects executed by the minister included an Islamic school, a borehole, electrification project and renovation of a primary School.

NAN further reports that the gesture was part of the minster’s personal contribution to the infrastructural development of Malagi.

Umaru-Bago commended the minister for executing the projects, saying this would contribute to the infrastructural development of the community and the country at large.

While commending Idris-Malagi for complementing the efforts of the state government, the governor appealed to other well meaning individuals to emulate him.

He also announced the upgrading of the primary school renovated by Idris-Malagi to the status of a Junior Secondary School.

According to the governor, this is part of efforts to further ensure the restoration of the lost glory of the education sector in the state.

He drew attention to the existing cordial relationship between him and the minister, saying it was positively facilitating the development of the state.

Also speaking, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, commended the minister for executing the projects.

According to Abubakar, ensuring the even socio economic development of Niger and Nigeria should not be left to the government alone.

He appealed to other well endowed individuals to emulate Idris-Malagi, saying they would reap abundant rewards.

In his remarks, Idris-Malagi said that his gesture was part of efforts to contribute to the socio-economic development of Malagi, Niger and the country as a whole.

According to Idris-Malagi, the efforts of the three tiers of government in the provision of basic infrastructure and needs of Nigerians should be complemented.

Idris-Malagi also urged Nigerians to always pray for leaders at all levels.

According to him, prayers are efficacious in providing plausible solutions to the myraids of challenges facing the country.

The Managing Director of NAN, Mallam Ali Muhammad Ali, who delivered a goodwill message on behalf of other heads of MDAs in the Information Ministry lauded the minister for the initiatives.

He urged Nigerians to emulate the kind hearted gesture of Idris-Malagi so as to take the country to greater heights.

“This type of effort attracts tremendous rewards and benefits in this world and could fetch one Aljannatul fildausi.

“I am therefore appealing to the people of Malagi to ensure judicious use of these structures, maintain them and continue to pray fervently for the minister to spur him and others to do more,” Ali said.(NAN)