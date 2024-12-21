Air Force promotes 19 AVMs, 33 Air Commodores

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Dec. 20, 2024 (NAN) The Air Force Council has approved the promotion of 19 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) and 33 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Group Capt. Kabir Ali, on Friday in Abuja.

Those elevated from the rank of Air Cdre to AVM include Osichinaka Ubadike, Olusola Akinboyewa, Olasunkanmi Abu, Yohanna Katabiya, Nosiru Folaji, David Pwajok, Albert Bot, Ibitayo Ajiboye, Mikail Abdulraheem, Kennedy Mataluwo, and Gbolahan Oremosu.

Others are; Ayodele Hanidu, Mohammed Omar, Atang Sambo, Jibrin Usman, Ernest Owai, Adindu Ekwuribe, Garuba Bello, and Muhammed Isah.

Those promoted from Group Captain to Air Commodore include Abdulahi Abu, Sani Ma’aji, Olamiju Obasa, Eyo Benson, Bashiru Amunemi, Nuhu Hassan, Oluwasegun Okeniyi, Abang Oyong, Eze Onu, Folarin Agbebi, Mohammed Aliyu, and Muzamil Muhammed.

Others are Ibrahim Musa, Nkechi Esionye-Uzodinma, Rapheal Garba, Daniel Komo, Eric Kpokpogri, Bature Usman, Adebunmi Ola, and Dooyum Laha.

Also promoted are Bello Argungu, Bello Aliyu, Ahmed Saidu, Isiaka Yakubu, Abba Muhammed, Olusoji Olarenwaju, Joshua Nalazai, Kingsley Obi, Hafsat Ali, Ademola Adejimi, Abdullahi Abubakar, Ayuba Abubakar, and Mustapha Elkhojah.

Ali said the announcement followed the Council’s recent meeting, reflecting its commitment to rewarding excellence, dedication, and outstanding service within the NAF.

He said that the newly promoted senior officers had demonstrated exceptional leadership, professional competence, and dedication to duty in various operational and administrative roles.

According to him, their elevation underscores the NAF’s ongoing drive to strengthen its command structure and operational readiness.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, congratulates the promoted officers and urged them to see their new ranks as a call to greater service and responsibility.

“He reaffirmed the Air Council’s resolve to recognise hard work, professionalism, and loyalty in advancing the NAF’s mission to defend the nation’s territorial integrity,” he said. (NAN)