NIGCOMSAT, Eutelsat partner to deepen communication connectivity via LEO Satellite

The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd, in conjunction with a global leader in satellite communications Eutelsat, are proud to announce a groundbreaking multi-year, multi-million-dollar partnership to deliver low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services in Nigeria.

This strategic agreement positions NIGCOMSAT as Nigeria’s leading satellite service provider by leveraging the OneWeb LEO network to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity. The services will cater to a wide range of sectors, including government, enterprises, and underserved rural areas, supporting essential applications like remote communications, mobile connectivity, and offshore operations.

NIGCOMSAT Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, stated that, “We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Eutelsat, a globally renowned satellite technology leader. This partnership is a milestone for NIGCOMSAT, enabling us to bridge Nigeria’s digital divide through the cutting-edge capabilities of OneWeb LEO satellites. Together, we will deliver scalable, reliable connectivity solutions to foster growth across government services, businesses and communities nationwide.”

She added, ‘this partnership attests to the strong ties between Nigeria and France in advancing satellite and space technology. By joining forces, Eutelsat and NIGCOMSAT are poised to drive innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and open new opportunities for connectivity across Nigeria and beyond.

Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited is Nigeria’s premier satellite communications provider, committed to delivering world-class satellite services to empower communities and industries. With its flagship NigComSat-1R satellite, NIGCOMSAT supports critical sectors such as communication, education, health and security.

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers.