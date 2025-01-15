Coalition Demands End to Intimidation of Amnesty Int’l in Nigeria

A coalition of over 60 civil society organizations (CSOs) has issued a joint statement condemning the ongoing harassment, threats, and intimidation faced by Amnesty International Nigeria, urging the government of President Bola Tinubu to put an immediate end to the crackdown on activists, human rights defenders, and journalists.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The statement follows a letter from the Nigerian Police Force, dated January 6, 2025, which threatened legal action against Amnesty International in response to the organization’s report on the violent suppression of the #EndBadGovernance protests. The report, titled “Nigeria: Bloody August,” documented the police’s violent response to protests in August 2024, during which 27 protesters were reportedly killed, and over 800 others arrested. The National Human Rights Commission and human rights lawyer Femi Falana have also confirmed the widespread violations during these protests.

The CSOs expressed concern that instead of investigating these grave human rights violations, the government has chosen to target Amnesty International, escalating an already alarming pattern of repression. This move is seen as part of a broader effort to stifle free expression, peaceful assembly, and the work of human rights organizations in Nigeria.

“Rather than addressing the serious allegations of police brutality and human rights abuses, the Nigerian government has chosen to intimidate and harass those speaking out against these abuses,” the statement reads. “This is not just an attack on Amnesty International but on the entire human rights movement in Nigeria.”

The coalition also highlighted that the government’s actions contravene Nigeria’s constitutional obligations and international commitments, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The signatories of the statement called on President Tinubu to ensure a thorough, independent investigation into the #EndBadGovernance protests and to guarantee justice for the victims and their families. They also urged the Nigerian government to create a safe environment where civil society organizations, human rights defenders, journalists, and citizens can freely exercise their rights without fear of retaliation.

Among the organizations that signed the statement are well-known advocacy groups such as Amnesty International Nigeria, BudgIT, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), and Yiaga Africa, along with numerous others committed to promoting transparency, human rights, and good governance in the country.

The coalition’s call echoes growing concern over the erosion of civic space and the rule of law in Nigeria, as calls for greater accountability and justice intensify in the face of government repression.