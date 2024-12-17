Neptune Prime CEO presents certificates to beneficiaries of professional courses

Dr Hassan Gimba, the Publisher and CEO of Neptune Prime Network, on the 29th of October 2024, proudly presented certificates of accomplishment to Neptune Prime editorial staff who participated in a 3-month course on effective news writing and reporting at the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja. Addressing the staff members in Abuja, Dr Gimba commended the cohort for availing their rapt attention during the learning phase. According to him, the goal of the workshop was to give the journalists the abilities and information they would need to properly communicate accurate information that is in line with professional ethics.

He said, “Being an internet-based medium, we are being read all over the world and I’m very happy today to say that when you look at the countries Neptune Prime is being read, you’ll be surprised.

“Over 70 countries all over the world. Now, we want our news and all the materials we give out to be authentic, we are rated among the best in the nation and our staff can not be the best in the world without proper standard training that would make them stand out,” he said.

Also speaking during the occasion, the leader of the team and Neptune Prime Content Director, Hajiya Aisha Musa Auyo, thanked Dr Gimba for placing priorities on the knowledge and advancement of his staff.

She said, “On behalf of the editorial staff that went to the International Institute of Journalism, we thank you for giving us this wonderful, lifetime opportunity to learn and upgrade our writing skills as journalists.

“We appreciate you sir and seeing that you have missed the general graduation, we are very happy that you are here and we are doing it again with you, alive and healthy. In sha Allah, we promise to deliver and bring in the wealth of knowledge we gathered to make Neptune Prime proud and be recognised among the finest journalists and writers in the country,” she said.