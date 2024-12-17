INEC Restores Ezeokenwa as APGA Chairman Following Supreme Court Judgement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially restored Barrister Sylvester (Sly) Ezeokenwa as the Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in compliance with a recent Supreme Court judgement.

By Chimezie Godfrey

This was disclosed in a press release signed by Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

According to the statement, the Commission met to deliberate on the leadership crisis within APGA, which had been the subject of prolonged litigation. INEC confirmed it was served the Supreme Court judgement in Appeal No. SC/CV/824/2024, APGA & ANOR vs OYE & ORS, delivered on November 27, 2024.

The apex court ruling recognized Barrister Ezeokenwa as the legitimate chairman of the party. Consequently, INEC has complied with the judgement by restoring Ezeokenwa’s name on its website as the party chairman.

The statement reads in part: “The Commission has been served with the judgement of the Supreme Court…recognising Barr. Sylvester (Sly) Ezeokenwa as the Chairman of the party. In compliance with the judgement of the apex court, the Commission has restored Barr. Ezeokenwa as the Chairman of APGA.”

The leadership tussle within APGA had sparked internal divisions, prompting multiple legal battles. The Supreme Court’s decision is expected to bring stability to the party ahead of future political activities.