NAFDAC tasks media on promotion of breastfeeding

By Rita Iliya

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has tasked media organisations on the promotion of breastfeeding practices in Nigeria.

James Kigbu, a Pharmacist and Coordinator of NAFDAC in Niger and Chairman of the State Breast Milk Substitutes Multisectoral Committee, said this on Thursday.

He made the call during an awareness creation meeting with media practitioners in Minna.

Kigbu disclosed that the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, had on Oct. 26, inaugurated the State Breast Milk Substitute (BMS) Multi Sectorial Technical Committee.

He said the committee was to implement the code, monitor compliance, sensitise and advocate for compliance.

Other task of the committee, he said, include curtailing aggressive marketing of BMS, promote exclusive breastfeeding and recommend sanctions for violations.

He urged media professionals to become familiar with the laws and regulations on marketing BMS in Nigeria.

“Media professional are encouraged to train staff to identify and report violations of the Code and reject any advertisements promoting breast milk substitute products,” he said.

According to him, NAFDAC does not issue advertisement permits for BMS, adding that the agency is working to ensure compliance with the Code and national regulations.

He said BMS manufacturing companies use various tactics to promote their products to mothers through professional associations, doctors, nurses and midwives as well as retail outlets and hospitals.

He said the media can play a crucial role in exposing these tactics and promoting breastfeeding as the best feeding practice for infants and young children.

Kigbu called on the media to support the effort by promoting optimal feeding practices for infants and young children, and establishing crèches in media houses for breastfeeding mothers.

He said the implementation and monitoring of the Code and national regulations require the collaboration of all stakeholders, including the media, healthcare professionals and government agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Code of Marketing of BMS was designed by UNICEF and WHO to regulate the marketing of BMS.

The code comprises 11 articles that spelt out recommendations for governments, healthcare systems, healthcare providers, and companies.

NAFDAC decree 15 of 1993, as amended, empowers the agency to implement the code in collaboration with state governments and other stakeholders. (NAN)