NCoS FCT takes non-custodial campaign to Abuja Community

The Non-Custodial Directorate, Nigerian Correctional Service,(NCoS), FCT Command, has taken its advocacy and awareness program to Gosa community in Abuja.

By Ibironke Ariyo

Speaking during the sensitisation on Thursday in Abuja, the NCoS, FCT Controller, Mr Ibrahim Usman outlined the benefits of non custodial to the immediate community.

Usman was represented by the Desk officer of non custodial service, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Superintendent of Corrections (SC) Ms Grace okpor.

The NCoS controller, said there’s need for all community stakeholders to be involved in the business of Corrections.

He said that the campaign has organised to deepen the awareness and effective implementation of non custodial service measures as enshrined in the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event took place at the village head palace of Gosa community in Abuja, with all critical stakeholders fully represented.

NAN reports that the programme organised to bridge the knowledge gap and ensure that all relevant agencies, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were kept abreast of the changes introduced by the new Act.

He emphasised that the programme was aimed at creating awareness about the NCoS Act 2019, which was enacted to reform and reposition the NCoS for effective service delivery.

“The new Act. Introduces significant changes to the administration of criminal justice system in Nigeria, particularly with regards to the introduction of Non Custodial Department, treatment and rehabilitation of offenders.

“However, it has come to our notice that many stakeholders, including some security agencies, are not yet familiar with the provisions of the new Act.

” Non Custodial is an alternative to imprisonment, which includes Community service, probation, parole, restorative Justice and any other sentence as maybe prescribed by a competent court of jurisdiction.

“It means that petty or minor offences don’t need to be taken to the custodial centres, but will be treated within the community.

“When an offender who commits a minor offence is sentenced to your community, he is paying back for his or her crime, and also serving as second chance, as well as deterrence to others in the community,”he said.

He said that where it not for the timely passage of the bill to a law in 2019, the violators of COVID 19 protocols would have overstretched the already congested custodial centres in the FCT.

He said that the community was chosen for the awareness because of its strategic nature, expressing hope for a crime free community within Abuja.

In his remark, the village head of Gosa, Micah Wakili commended the non custodial service for finding his community worthy of such sensitisation.

Wakili described it as an eye opener to members of the community.

“This knowledge is timely and an eye opener to us as many of us have not been aware of such enactment.

” I believe that with this knowledge, we will educate our people and we are ready to corporate with you to have a safe society.”

In her goodwill message, Ms. Mina Horsfall, Senior Assistant to the AMAC chairman on development partners and ICT, applauded the NCoS, for the successful implementation of non Custodial service in the FCT.

Horsfall said that the service has reduced the burden of feeding on the part of the government.

She urged members of Gosa community to support the non Custodial officers and all uniform organisation to achieve their mandat as it is for the overall good of the community.

In attendance were representative various security agencies; Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), NSCDC, and other community leaders

The programme featured presentations by experts and stakeholders in the criminal justice sector, as well as interactive sessions to address questions and concerns.(NAN)