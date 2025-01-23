NAF neutralises bandits in devastating airstrikes

The Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma has neutralised scores of bandits and dismantled their logistics base in a series of airstrikes at Alawa Forest in Shiroro LGA of Niger.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, AVM Olusola Akinboyewa.

He said the operation was carried out on Tuesday, following credible intelligence and confirmatory aerial surveillance efforts that indicated an influx of armed terrorists into the forest.

“These criminals were linked to widespread violence, including two Improvised Explosive Device attacks on 19 December 2024 in Bassa, Shiroro LGA, which sadly claimed some innocent lives.

“In response, NAF launched a three-day sustained air operation, code-named ‘Konan Daji’, to degrade the terrorists’ capabilities and render the forest uninhabitable for them.

“To this end, the air component dispatched a formation of fighter aircraft to execute air interdiction missions in the area.

“Upon arrival, the jets swiftly engaged the identified targets with precision strikes.

They neutralised numerous armed fighters and destroyed their logistics base, as confirmed by multiple secondary explosions,” Akinboyewa said.

According to him, NAF, in close coordination with ground forces, remains resolute in its commitment to maintaining operational dominance across the region.

He said sustained efforts were underway to eliminate all criminal elements from Alawa Forest and surrounding areas, ensuring lasting peace and security for communities in Niger and beyond.

Akinboyewa said the successful operation was a significant blow to the bandits and a major achievement for NAF in its efforts to combat terrorism and insecurity in the region. (NAN)