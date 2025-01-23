NAPTIP rescues 9 pregnant women at baby factory in Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says its operatives have rescued nine pregnant women from a baby factory in Abuja.

By Aderogba George

This is contained in a statement by Mr Vincent Adekoye, Press Officer, NAPTIP, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Adekoye revealed that the baby factory is situated at one of the sprawling estates in Ushafa area in the Federal Capital Territory.

He also disclosed that the raid on the facility followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

He said the victims were locked up in an apartment inside the estate by a yet-to-be-identified suspected trafficking agent, after they were recruited through an online platform.

Adekoye also said that the Director-General of the agency, Hajia Binta Adamu-Bello, has lauded the Judiciary, for the landmark judgment of convicting and sentencing one Bishop Kenneth Duke.

Duke was said to have raped a 12 year- old girl, daughter of one of his Church members, in Abuja.

The DG said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to others, while warning that the Agency would not spare anyone who violates any of its laws.

“Like, I warned a few weeks ago, NAPTIP will not spare anyone found to have violated any of the Laws irrespective of status, either on human trafficking or violence against persons.

”Rape is a serious crime with everlasting psychological effect and lasting trauma on the victim. We must all rise to say no to this heinous crime and ensure the protection of our children.

”How, can you imagine a 52 years old man violating a 12-year-old girl? It is painful and it is criminal. I am relieved that the Judiciary has served the convict the commensurable dose of punishment,” she said.(NAN)