Military Unveils Tattoo 2025 Logo as Symbol of Strength, Unity, Resilience

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Friday unveiled the Armed Forces of Nigeria Tattoo 2025 Logo, highlighting it as a powerful symbol of the military’s valor, resilience, and historical significance.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Speaking at the event in Abuja, Musa described the logo as a tribute to the armed forces’ legacy and vision, serving as a source of pride and inspiration for military personnel and the public.

“The unveiling of the Tattoo 2025 logo showcases the history, culture, practices, skills, discipline, and heritage of the Nigerian military,” Musa stated. “It represents discipline and an understanding of command, obedience, loyalty, dedication, and sacrifice.”

He further emphasized the role of the tattoo as a unifying event for armed forces. “This tattoo is a parade. We invite members of other forces to showcase their parades, culture, and activities. This fosters unity between us,” he said. “That is a critical element for every professional armed force and sets us apart from kangaroo forces or non-state actors who don’t understand these values.”

Gen. Musa explained that every element of the new logo had been meticulously designed to reflect the military’s commitment to peace, security, and independence, reinforcing its role as a pillar of national pride.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Planning and Organising Committee, Rear Adm. M. Mohammed, praised the military’s enduring legacy of courage, unity, and dedication. He described the Tattoo 2025 initiative as a showcase of operational excellence and a celebration of the men and women behind Nigeria’s formidable armed forces.

“The tattoo will become a source of national pride and a testament to the resilience and capabilities of our military,” Mohammed said.

The unveiling ceremony underscored the Nigerian Armed Forces’ dedication to excellence, unity, and their critical role in ensuring national security and cohesion.