Military Slams Amnesty International Over Claims of 10,000 Civilian Deaths in Detention

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja has dismissed recent allegations by Amnesty International as “shocking, lacking in merit, and mischievous.” The global human rights watchdog claimed during a press conference on December 5, 2024, that over 10,000 civilians have died in military detention facilities since the onset of the Boko Haram insurgency in Northeast Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, the military described the accusations as “spurious” and an affront to the professional integrity of the armed forces, especially at a time when the counter-terrorism campaign in the region is nearing its conclusion.

“The Nigerian military is a professional force that conducts its operations within the dictates of international humanitarian law and the laws of armed conflict,” the statement read. It emphasized that troops operate under strict rules of engagement designed to prevent civilian casualties and ensure humane treatment of detainees.

Addressing the complexity of the operational environment, Major General Buba noted that any arrests made are followed by a thorough profiling process, after which suspects are handed over to appropriate agencies for prosecution or release. Furthermore, the military maintains standing court martials in operational theaters to deter and punish any unethical conduct by personnel.

The Defence Headquarters also called on Amnesty International to provide evidence to substantiate its allegations. “This will enable the military to conduct an inquiry to determine the authenticity or otherwise of the claims made,” the statement added.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has reiterated the commitment of the armed forces to professionalism and global best practices. The military has urged the public to view these allegations with skepticism, particularly in light of what it described as Amnesty International’s “timing and intent” during a critical phase of the anti-terrorism campaign.

The Defence Headquarters’ statement underscores a growing tension between the Nigerian government and Amnesty International, with the military pushing back against narratives that it views as undermining its efforts and sacrifices in the fight against insurgency.