No Foreign Military Base in Nigeria: CDS Debunks France Rumors

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has refuted claims suggesting that France has been granted permission to establish an expeditionary military base in Nigeria.

Gen. Musa addressed the speculation surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to France, during which several bilateral agreements were signed. He clarified that these agreements did not include provisions for foreign military bases in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday at the unveiling of the Armed Forces of Nigeria 2025 Tattoo Logo at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Gen. Musa emphasized that such an arrangement is not under consideration.

“No foreign body will establish any foreign military base in Nigeria—not in the north, not in the south, not anywhere,” he stated unequivocally.

He added, “Mr. President has said it should be very clear. Whatever he was signing is a bilateral agreement on trade, on culture, on tradition, on cooperation, on economy. Nothing like that. Mr. President knows the implication. He knows that he must protect Nigeria, and he will never allow any foreign body.”

Gen. Musa highlighted the importance of bilateral partnerships, particularly in areas like military training and cooperation, but underscored that hosting foreign military bases is not part of the president’s agenda.

“We will continue to partner together bilaterally because we do training together, and we will consistently send our officers, which is a normal thing. But having a foreign military base in Nigeria is not part of Mr. President’s plan,” he stressed. “So I want to use this as an opportunity to make that clarification.”

The Defence chief also reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to fostering peace and security within the country, across Africa, and globally through various initiatives and strategies.