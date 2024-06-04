Makinde appoints Kalilu substantive VC, LAUTECH

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Prof. Razaq Kalilu as the substantive Vice Chancellor, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso

.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Salihu Adelabu.

Kalilu, according to the statement, will serve for a single term of five years with effect from June 12.

Makinde is quoted as saying that his government looked forward to Kalilu’s hard work, diligence and professionalism in realising the administration’s mission for the institution.

“Prof Kalilu, a well established figure in the world of art and art history, joined the service of LAUTECH on Sept 1, 1992.

“He was pronounced a Professor of Arts and History, Department of Fine and Applied Arts,

Faculty of Environmental Sciences on Oct 1, 1999.

“Kalilu, an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ife, Ile-Ife, Osun State and the University of Ibadan, Ibadan Oyo State, is a specialist in Form and Material

“He is a member of several academic and intellectual organisations, such as the Australian Ceramic Society; the International Association of Astronomical Artists and a Fellow of the Society of Nigerian Artists,” the statement read in part.(NAN)



By David Adeoye