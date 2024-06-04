Police arrest 70-year old suspected bandit, recover arms in Kaduna

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have reportedly arrested a 70-year-old suspected bandit/kidnapper operating within Kaduna State.

By Idris Ibrahim

This was made known Tuesday in a statement issued to journalists by ASP Mansir Hassan, Kaduna Police State Command spokesperson.

However, the statement revealed that the septuagenerian was arrested in Tundun-Jukun, a suburb within the metropolitan area of the ancient city of Zaria. The statement further revealed that one assault rifle and ammunition were recovered from the suspect during the operation.

“Following credible intelligence information about suspicious movement of an armed bandit, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tudun Wada Zaria Division led a swift action resulting in the arrest of one Hussaini, male, 70 years old, from Tudunj-ukun in Zaria,” the statement noted.

“The arrest took place at about 0250 hours. During the operation, an AK-47 rifle, a locally made pistol, and three cartridges were recovered from the suspect.

“The suspect is helping the police Investigations to apprehend his accomplice and will be charged in court as soon as investigation is completed.” Police added.

Residents of Kaduna State suffered several attacks carried out by gunmen suspected to be bandits during the administration of former Governor Nasir El-rufai. Banditry and kidnapping activities have led to the deaths of dozens of residents including security operatives.