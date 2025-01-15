LP expresses concern over insecurity, infrastructure in Ekiti

By Yinusa Ishola

The Labour Party (LP) in Ekiti has expressed its displeasure over what it termed the government’s insensitivity to the plights of Ekiti people.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Sunday Agunbiade, in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, the party said it felt duty-bound to voice the people’s concerns.

“We are increasingly frustrated by the deteriorating conditions in our state as a major opposition party,” the statement read.

The party via the statement further opined that the condition of roads in the state had reached an alarming level of neglect.

“Many of our highways and local roads are now impassable, making daily commutes a nightmare for residents.

“The once-bustling markets and communities are now isolated due to poor infrastructure, hampering economic activities and affecting the livelihood of countless Ekiti citizens.

“It is unacceptable that in a state, rich in resources and potential, our roads remain in such disrepair,” the statement said.

The party decried the state’s insecurity, saying it had escalated under the current administration.

It alleged that reports of kidnappings, robberies, and other violent crimes had become common occurrences, leaving most of the communities in fear.

“Our people deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities, yet the APC government has left them vulnerable and exposed,” the statement said.

The party said it believed the government should prioritise the people’s welfare, urging the administration to take immediate action to address the highlighted pressing issues.

“It is time for the government to listen to the people’s voice and act decisively to restore hope and safety in Ekiti.

“We urge the citizens of Ekiti to remain vigilant and united in holding the government accountable.

“Together, we can demand better infrastructure, improved security, and a government that truly serves the interests of the people.

“In conclusion, the Labour Party stands firm in its commitment to advocating for the rights and needs of Ekiti citizens,” the statement read. (NAN)