Kogi NSCDC arrests two suspects for vandalising telecom mast

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kogi Command, says it has apprehended two suspects for vandalising an Etisalat Antenna

By Opeyemi Gbemiro

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kogi Command, says it has apprehended two suspects for vandalising an Etisalat Antenna (mast) at Okumi Area of the state capital.

The state Commandant of the corps, Esther Akinlade, disclosed this in a news briefing with news men.

Akinlade said that following a routine patrol and credible intelligence, the anti-vandal task force of the corps apprehended the suspects who were caught red-handed.

She said that the command would leave no stone unturned in its effort to apprehend other accomplices who were presently at large.

She disclosed that the apprehended suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

She urged residents of the state, to always provide timely and credible information to security agencies to help prevent any potential security breaches.

The commandant also cautioned individuals with criminal intentions, to reconsider their choices, as the corps remain unwavering in its mandate to protect lives, properties, and other critical national assets and infrastructures.(NAN)