Loss of 6 soldiers: Tinubu orders probe of attack on military base

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sympathy to the Nigerian military following the loss of six soldiers in a terrorist attack on an army base in Sabon Gida, Damboa, Borno State, on January 4, 2025.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu described the fallen soldiers as “brave heroes” whose ultimate sacrifice in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty will never be forgotten.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the gallant soldiers who paid the ultimate price for our collective peace and security. Their courage and commitment to safeguarding our nation’s territorial integrity will forever be honoured,” the President said.

President Tinubu commended the swift response of the military, particularly the air component, which carried out targeted airstrikes that neutralized a significant number of the fleeing terrorists and destroyed their assets. He noted that this decisive action underscores the military’s readiness and capability to confront security challenges.

“This resolute action by the Army demonstrates the capability and readiness of our military to confront and defeat threats to our nation’s security. Their actions testify to our resolve to eradicate terrorism and banditry, paving the way for a future where peace and security prevail for all Nigerians,” Tinubu remarked.

Calling for a comprehensive investigation into the incident, the President emphasized the importance of learning from the attack to prevent future occurrences. “In the wake of the tragic event, President Tinubu calls for a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and ensure that it serves as a valuable lesson to prevent similar occurrence,” he said.

He also urged the military to intensify efforts to neutralize threats in terrorist and bandit camps, particularly in the Northwest, where innocent lives continue to be at risk.

“The fight against terrorism and banditry must remain proactive. The Northwest remains a critical area of concern, and I urge the military to take the battle directly to the hideouts of these criminals. We cannot afford to relent in our efforts to restore peace and security across the nation,” Tinubu said.

The President also called on Nigerians and the media to rally behind the military in its quest to restore peace and stability. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing the armed forces with the necessary support to accomplish their mission.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our military and security forces. Your sacrifices and dedication do not go unnoticed, and we stand firmly behind you in this ongoing fight to eliminate these threats,” Tinubu concluded.

The attack in Damboa underscores the persistent security challenges Nigeria faces, but the government has reassured citizens of its determination to tackle the threats and ensure lasting peace.