Worrisome twists as ‘EFCC Loses Over $350,000, Jewelry’ – Report

In a troubling turn of events, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is now grappling with a major scandal involving the disappearance of substantial amounts of cash and valuables from its Lagos Zonal Command.

Credible sources told PRNigeria that between $350,000 and $400,000 have reportedly gone missing, along with expensive jewelry and other high-value items.

This disturbing revelation comes just days after the EFCC dismissed 27 of its officials due to misconduct and fraudulent activities, a move that has raised questions about accountability and oversight within the agency.

The dismissals, announced on Monday, followed recommendations made by the EFCC Staff Disciplinary Committee and were subsequently ratified by the commission’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

While the investigation into the missing funds is already underway, the EFCC finds itself in a precarious position as it seeks to restore public trust. The agency, which has long been regarded as the frontline warrior against financial crimes, is now facing scrutiny for alleged lapses in its internal controls.

As of the time of this report, efforts to reach the EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, for comments on this latest debacle have been unsuccessful. The absence of an official response raises further concerns about transparency and the agency’s commitment to addressing allegations of misconduct.

As the investigation unfolds, many are left wondering what measures will be taken to prevent future incidents and restore faith in an agency tasked with combating corruption. This latest scandal serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the EFCC in its mission to uphold integrity and accountability in Nigeria’s financial system according to a report by PRNigeria

EFCC detains 10 officers over missing items

Though News DiaryOnline it could not immediately confirm if the move by EFCC Wednesday was linked to the details contained in PRNigeria, the commission same day, issued a damning statement announcing the detention of 10 officers over missing items, which it didn’t disclose.

The statement said in its continuing efforts to sweep the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, clean of corrupt tendencies, 10 officers of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are being detained over investigation of some missing items involving them.

Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC disclosed this in a press release Wednesday.

According to Oyewale, the officers, who were arrested last week on the directives of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede are answering questions related to the theft of some operational items that they could not account for.

The EFCC spokesman further revealed that investigators are making good progress and those found culpable will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes

How Commission sacked 27 officers

The EFCC, had a few days earlier dismissed twenty seven (27) officers from its workforce in 2024.

News Diary Online reports that the anti-graft agency said in a statement that the sack was part “its quest to enforce integrity and rid its fold of fraudulent elements”

EFCC statement signed by Dele Oyewale, its Head, Media & Publicity said that the officers were dismissed for various offences bordering on fraudulent activities and misconduct. Their dismissal, FOLLOWING THE RECOMMENDATION OF THE STAFF Disciplinary Committee of the EFCC, was ratified by the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

According to the statement, Olukoyede reiterated the commitment of the Commission to zero tolerance for corruption, warning that no officer is immune to disciplinary measures. “Every modicum of allegation against any staff of the Commission would always be investigated, including a trending $400,000 claim of a yet-to-be-identified supposed staff of the EFCC against a Sectional Head. The core values of the Commission are sacrosanct and would always be held in optimal regard at all times,”Oyewale said.

The Commission also alerted the public of the sinister activities of impersonators and blackmailers using the name of its Executive Chairman to extort money from high-profile suspects being investigated by the EFCC.

For example, the commission said, two members of an alleged syndicate, Ojobo Joshua and Aliyu Hashim were recently arraigned before Justice Jude Onwuebuzie of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Abuja for allegedly contacting a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Kaka and demanding $1million from him for “Olukoyede to give him soft landing” on a non-existing investigation. Such characters are still on the loose seeking victims.



“Olukoyede remains a man of integrity that cannot be swayed by monetary influences. The public is enjoined to always report such disreputable elements to the Commission,” the statement further said.

“Additionally, the EFCC is aware of moves being hatched in some quarters to blackmail officers of the Commission through unwholesome means. Suspects being investigated for some economic and financial crimes who have failed to compromise their investigators would always clutch at any straw. Such blackmailers should not be accorded any form of attention,” EFCC spokesman said.

However, curious readers have in their feedbacks over News Diary Online reports questioned why the identities of those facing disciplinary actions have not been revealed by the anti graft agency.