Fidelity Bank Extends Support to SOS Children’s Village and Hearts of Gold Children Hospice in Lagos

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to community development through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives as the bank recently extended its support to the SOS Children’s Village in Isolo and the Hearts of Gold Children Hospice in Surulere,

Executed under the auspices of the Fidelity Helping Hands Program (FHHP), the outreaches saw members of Team Treasure and Prestige Inductees Classes donate food and other essential items to the SOS Children’s Village and the Hearts of Gold Children Hospice respectively.

“At Fidelity Bank, we recognise that our success is closely linked to the well-being of the communities we serve. Therefore, we consistently engage in corporate social responsibility activities such as this. Our aim is to contribute to societal development through innovative financial services and humanitarian efforts,” stated Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, Divisional Head of Brand and Communications at Fidelity Bank Plc.

Nwagboh also noted that the donations align with two of the bank’s CSR focus areas. “These donations align with our CSR pillars of Health and Social Welfare, as well as Youth Empowerment. Through these focus areas we seek to improve the quality of life of vulnerable communities by deploying impactful initiatives.”

Through the FHHP, staff across the bank’s business locations identify projects that impact their immediate community and raise funds to execute them, with the bank’s management matching the contribution. The funds are then disbursed for the project.

Expressing gratitude for the bank’s support, Mr. Ahmed Bappare, Program Manager at SOS Children’s Village in Lagos said, “At SOS Village, we believe that no child should grow up alone. Fidelity Bank has been of tremendous support to us, and for that, we are grateful. We hope that other organizations will emulate Fidelity Bank and support the SOS’s programs to aid impacted families and groups in our communities,” he said.

On her part, an elated Mrs. Theresa Omolaja Adedoyin, Founder of Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice, said. “Fidelity Bank has been consistent with their donations to the facility over the years. We are deeply appreciative of their support which enables us to continue providing care for children with special needs, including those with Down’s Syndrome, cerebral palsy, and autism. The donation is timely and vital for our ongoing efforts and support for the special needs.”

Ranked as one of the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged customer commercial bank with over 8.3 million customers serviced across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, as well as on digital banking channels. The bank has won multiple local and international awards, including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, the Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023, and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards; Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023; and Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.