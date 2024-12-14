LG Chairman Applauds Military for Restoring Peace, Stability in Ebonyi

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian military has been praised for its role in restoring peace and stability in Ebonyi State and the entire South-East geopolitical zone.

The commendation was made by the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area (LGA), Barr. Sunday Nwankwo, who highlighted the achievements of the Ikwo Forward Operating Base (FOB), under the Sector 2 Command of the Joint Task Force, Operation UDO KA.

Speaking on Thursday while welcoming Defence Correspondents touring military operation bases in troubled zones, Barr. Nwankwo stated that the presence of the FOB has been instrumental in ensuring governance thrives in the area.

“We have had a very cohesive relationship with the military. Let me also thank the military for the quality of men you are sending to us,” he said. “The FOB has been very instrumental to the success of governance in Ikwo Local Government Area. The FOB has been a very friendly base that has helped us so much.”

Barr. Nwankwo also commended the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) for deploying capable personnel to the base, which has strengthened security and peace in the LGA.

Former Ikwo Council Chairman, Hon. Daniel Ogiji, lauded the military’s efforts in stabilizing the region. He described Ikwo as one of the largest LGAs in Ebonyi State, with a dense population and vast agricultural potential, emphasizing the need for its division to bring governance closer to the people.

Ogiji acknowledged the FOB’s vital role in addressing security challenges, noting that Ikwo LGA has moved from a past plagued by crises to enjoying relative peace. Reflecting on his tenure, he recalled conflicts with Abi LGA in Cross River State and the emergence of IPOB-related challenges.

“The issue of IPOB was a recent development; that is why we say community policing is very important. So far, we have been managing to contain them,” he said. “The FOB is very important. Once there is conflict, the presence of the army brings calmness. There were situations where certain crises were beyond our control, but the arrival of the FOB brought sanity. We call on the government to assist them with a rugged vehicle to navigate the difficult terrain.”

Ogiji urged local authorities and communities to see the FOB as allies, emphasizing their role in maintaining peace.

A former councillor in the LGA, who preferred anonymity, called on the federal government to improve the welfare of military personnel. He stressed the complexity of their duties, particularly in combating IPOB/ESN terrorists and addressing other security challenges in the South-East and across Nigeria.

Deaconess Angelina Ogboji, an Ikwo indigene, also applauded the military, expressing gratitude for the peace they have brought to the area. “The peace you have brought has come to stay, and nobody can destroy it,” she declared.

Dr. Sam Ude, a respected elder in the community, described the military’s presence as a blessing to Ikwo and the region. “Ikwo is blessed to have the military. Ikwo is the largest LGA, with 20 large wards. The FOB deserves special attention because of the topography of the area,” he stated.

Dr. Ude appealed to the federal government to reinforce the FOB with special vehicles for effective patrols. “We are all working to achieve a common goal. We are happy you are here. Thank you very much,” he concluded.