LASG commences Phase II ‘Ounje Eko’ on Sept. 1 for eight weeks

By Mercy Omoike

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has announced the commencement of Phase II of its ‘Ounje Eko’ Food Discount Market on September 1.

The state Commissioner of Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms Abisola Olusanya, disclosed this in a news conference on Wednesday at the Alausa Secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in March, the LASG successfully implemented Phase I of the Ounje Eko Food Discount Market across its 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The temporary markets, which also took place at the Alausa, Secretariat and Lekki Phase I, operated on Sundays to provide selected food items at a 25 percent discount.

Its over six editions, reached over 250,000 beneficiaries across the State, ensuring essential food items were accessible to all citizens, regardless of economic constraints.

Residents across Lagos enjoyed 25% discount on a variety of food items, including Rice, Beans, Garri, Bread, Eggs, Tomatoes, Pepper, Tatashe, and Onions.

The commissioner said in a bid to further reduce the impact of high prices, the governor had approved commencement of Phase II of the Ounje Eko market.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, we announce the commencement of the ‘Ounje Eko’ Food Discount Market Phase II, an initiative aimed at alleviating the impact of rising food prices on our citizens.

“This programme aligns with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to supporting Lagos residents through innovative and impactful initiatives.

“The success and wide acclaim of the first phase of the project have shown us the substantial impact such initiatives can have on improving the lives of our citizens.

“In response to numerous requests from the public, the governor has decided to expand and enhance this initiative,” the commissioner said.

Olusanya noted that the programme became more pertinent with food inflation reaching 40.9, placing the price of staple food items beyond the reach of many households, and its attendant social implications.

“This second phase will commence on Sept. 1, 2024 and will run for 8 weeks across 64 locations, including the 57 LGAs/LCDAs, Alausa Secretariat, Lekki Phase 1, University of Lagos (UNILAG), and Lagos State University (LASU).

“It will also take place at Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

“The markets will operate from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Markets at the Alausa Secretariat and the institutions, such as UNILAG, LASU, LASUSTECH, LASUED, and LASUTH, will take place on Fridays.

“However, the market for Mushin LGA will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Fresh Food Hub in Idi-Oro.

“The food items available at the markets will include a maximum cap purchasable of 5kg each for Rice, Beans, and Garri, 2 loaves of Bread, 1 crate of Egg, 2kg of Tomatoes, and 1kg each for Pepper, Tatashe, and Onion per individual.

“It is important to note that the prices of these food items have increased over the past few months, varying from one location to another,” Olusanya said.

She also promised that the markets would operate seamlessly in collaboration with the necessary agencies.

“To ensure smooth operations, each market will be managed by a market leader, supported by eight ministry staff, four representatives of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Lagos Chapter.

“There will also be two representatives from the LGAs/LCDAs, typically the Head of Department for Agriculture and the Supervisor. We will also receive support from volunteers and local government chairmen.

“In collaboration with Payment Service Providers such as Money Master PSB by GLO, MoMo PSB by MTN, Smartcash PSB by Airtel, Palmpay, Hydrogen by Access Bank, and Traction, all transactions will be digitalised.

“No cash transactions will occur at any market location, enhancing accountability and convenience. For any transaction issues, such as declined but debited transactions, citizens are advised to contact their respective banks.

“We have made provisions to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free experience at all market locations. Adequate seating, canopies, and convenience facilities will be available.

“For any issues or complaints, citizens should approach the market leader, who will be wearing a branded red reflective jacket, or other staff officials in branded lemon reflective jackets.

“To guarantee safety and orderliness, we are engaging security and support personnel, including the Mobile Police, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) for traffic management, Civil Defense will also be represented and the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) for medical emergencies.

“And Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) for cleanliness during and after the market hours,” she said. (NAN)