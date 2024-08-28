Niger Govt, FADAMA begin distribution of inputs to peasant farmers

The Niger government has begun the distribution of farm inputs and assets to 94,500 farmers under the 2024 FADAMA NG-CARES and Bago-CARES schemes.

Alhaji Shehu Kudu, the Coordinator, FADAMA project, said at the distribution centre in Minna on Wednesday that the distribution was in batches across the three zones of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scheme was launched on Aug. 22 for 94,500 farmers under the 2024 FADAMA NG-CARES and Bago-CARES schemes.

Kudu said that the inputs and assets were provided by the Federal Government, World Bank and Niger State Government, to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19.

“The targeted beneficiaries are peasant farmers, they will get three bags of NPK and Urea fertilisers and three litres of chemical for free and 5kg of rice or maize,” he said.

Kudu said that the beneficiaries were to register with desk officers in each local government and get captured using National Identification Number (NIN) or voter card to qualify for the inputs.

He said that the inputs was aimed at assisting the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and victims of flood to improve livelihood and standard of living.

The coordinator advised the beneficiaries to use the inputs to enhance their living standard in order to move out of poverty.

One of the beneficiaries, Garba Umaru, appreciated the Federal and state governments as well as FADAMA for the inputs and promised to use the inputs to increase food production.(NAN)