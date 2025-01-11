Kogi Govt to spend over 7BN to revamp additional 88 PHCs



Kogi state government is to spend over 7 Billion Naira to revamp additional 88 Primary Healthcare Centres across the 21 local government areas in the state

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo disclosed this at a ceremony held at the Model Primary Healthcare Centre in Felele, Lokoja to officially hand over sites of the 88 additional Primary Healthcare Centres to contractors by the state government for revitalization across the state.

Governor Ododo who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams noted that the revitalization of the new set of 88 Primary Healthcare Centres follows the commencement of the revitalization of over 70 Primary Healthcare Centres which are already at various stages of completion following approval by the state government in March, 2024.

He noted that the revamping of the Primary Healthcare Centres which will upgrade over 150 of such institutions in the state to functional level-2 health facilities reflects the commitment of the present administration to enhance access to healthcare delivery across the state.

He added that the upgrade of primary healthcare facilities is part of the strategic plan of the Kogi State government to improve access to quality healthcare services in all parts of the state with support by the World Bank.

“As we step into the New Year 2025, we are proud to launch a groundbreaking initiative—the upgrade of 88 additional Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state, complementing the ongoing upgrade of 70 PHCs to functional Level-2 facilities.

“This marks another bold step towards achieving effective healthcare delivery and universal health coverage for our people.

“With the invaluable support of the World Bank, the Kogi State Government has committed over ₦7 billion to this project, a testament to our unwavering dedication to improving the lives of our citizens”, Governor Ododo said.

Governor Ododo expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership that accords utmost priority to the wellbeing of ordinary Nigerians through enhanced access to healthcare especially for people at the grassroots level.

He also acknowledged efforts by the immediate past administration of former Governor Yahaha Bello for laying a solid foundation in the health sector in the state.

He called on the contractors to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism in the execution of the projects and to ensure timely completion of all the projects within four months.

The Governor who urged the contractors to engage with the local government authorities and stakeholders in the communities for inclusive approach towards social and environmental safeguards in project implementation also called on the local authorities and stakeholders in all communities where the projects have been sited to take ownership and ensure adequate protection of personnel, equipment and the Primary Healthcare Centres when completed.

He also called for effective supervision of the projects by all relevant authorities of the government under the coordination of the state ministry of health.