Nigerian army redeploys top officers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has approved the redeployment and posting of its top officers.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has approved the redeployment and posting of its top officers.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu explained that the redeployment was a strategic move to enhance operational effectiveness and administrative efficiency of the Army.

He said the affected officers included Corps Commanders, Principal Officers, General Officers Commanding (GOC), Commanders, Commandants of Army Training institutions, Brigade Commanders and other key positions.

According to him, the redeployment underscores the army’s commitment to ensuring robust and dynamic leadership structure capable of addressing emerging security challenges.

Nwachukwu said that some of the senior officers appointed as PSOs at the Army Headquarters include Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, from National Defence College to Department of Army Administration, who is appointed Chief of Administration (Army).

He said Maj.-Gen. GU Chibuisi has been redeployed from Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) to Department of Civil Military Affairs and appointed Chief of Civil Military Affairs.

Also redeployed is Maj.-Gen. AS Ndalolo, from NARC to Department of Army Training, as Chief of Training (Army).

Others include Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Abai, redeployed from Department of Army Training to Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, appointed Chief of Transformation and Innovation.

Maj.-Gen. JH Abdussalam from Headquarters 6 Division becomes the Chief of Special Services and Programmes.

“Maj.-Gen. EI Okoro has been redeployed from the Department of Army Logistics to the Department of Military Secretary and appointed Military Secretary (Army).

“Senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) include Maj.-Gen. OT Olatoye to 82 Division/Joint Task Force (JTF) South East Operation UDO KA and Maj.-Gen. EF Oyinlola to Headquarters 3 Division as GOC 3 Division/Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH),” he said.

The army spokesman further said that the acting appointments of Maj.-Gen. AGL Haruna as GOC 7 Division/Commander Sector 1 JTF North East Operation HADIN KAI has been confirmed.

Also confirmed as substantive, he said, was the acting appointment of Maj.-Gen. IA Ajose as GOC 8 Division/Commander Sector 2 JTF North West Operation FANSAN YANMA among others.

Maj.-Gen. GO Adeshina has been redeployed from Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals to Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC) as Director General.

Similarly, Maj.-Gen. GM Mutkut has been redeployed to Headquarters Multi National Joint Task Force Njamena as the Force Commander.

“The redeployment also featured Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Defence Headquarters as the Director Media Operations,” he said.

Nwachukwu also disclosed that Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa moves to Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps as its Commander.

Similarly, Maj.-Gen. Henry Wesley moves from the Department of Special Services and Programmes to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps, as Commander.

He said Maj.-Gen. TT Numbere moves to Headquarters Nigerian Army Engineers as Commander, while Maj.-Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo moves from Department of Civil Military Affairs to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals as Commander.

According to Nwachukwu, Maj.-Gen. Zakari Abubakar moves to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery as Commander and Maj.-Gen. AP Oguntola becomes the Commander of the Nigerian Army Education Corps.

He added that Maj.-Gen. JO Sokoya, has been appointed Commandant, Nigerian Army Training Centre, while Maj.-Gen. UM Alkali is now Commandant of Army War College Nigeria (AWCN).

“Also, Maj.-Gen. FS Etim moves to Nigerian Army School of Infantry as Commandant, while Maj.-Gen. AB Mohammed has been redeployed to the Depot Nigerian Army as commandant.

“Other newly appointed senior officers are Maj.-Gen. IE Ekpenyong now Commandant Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering and Maj.-Gen. AO Adegbite as Commandant of Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport.

“Brig.-Gen. AM Umar is redeployed from Army War College Nigeria to Warrant Officers Academy and appointed Commandant, among others,” he further said.

The army spokesman said the army chief has also directed all the newly appointed senior officers to bring renewed vigor, dedication and commitment to their duties.

He noted that this was particularly to ensure the sustenance of the ongoing onslaught against terrorism, insurgency and other threats to national security.

“He equally charged them to ensure that the welfare of troops remain paramount as they assume their new appointments,” Nwachukwu said. (NAN)