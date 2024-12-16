Jonathan felicitates ex-President Buhari at 82



Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on his 82nd birthday, wishing him good health and peace of mind.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Jonathan, in a goodwill message, he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja commended Buhari’s considerable contributions to the nation’s unity and development.

“I also seize this opportunity to acknowledge your commitment to the development and progress of our country,” he said.

Jonathan also prayed that God grants Buhari good health, wisdom, and joy.(NAN)

