DHQ: No Foreign Military Base in Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed reports circulating online that French soldiers have arrived in Maiduguri to establish a military base in Northeast Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, the military described the claims as “fake, totally false, and mischievous.”

The DHQ emphasized that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity. It urged the public to disregard these reports, which it attributed to the actions of “mischief makers.”

This clarification follows previous remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa CFR, who had debunked similar rumors in various media forums. General Musa reiterated that no foreign military base exists in the country, and there are no plans to establish one.

The Armed Forces assured Nigerians of their dedication to fulfilling constitutional responsibilities with professionalism while continuing to protect the sovereignty of the nation.

Members of the public are encouraged to verify information from credible sources and avoid the spread of unverified news.