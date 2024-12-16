Tinubu appoints 8 new permanent secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has appointed eight new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service to fill existing and upcoming vacancies across various states and geopolitical zones.



By Salif Atojoko



President Bola Tinubu has appointed eight new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service to fill existing and upcoming vacancies across various states and geopolitical zones.



This marks the second set of eight permanent secretaries appointed by President Tinubu.



The new appointments follow those made last June, which included individuals from Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Jigawa, Ondo, Zamfara, the South East, and the South-South regions.



The information was provided by Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, in a statement regarding the latest appointments.



“The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation recommended the new appointments after a thorough selection process,” the statement said.



The new appointees are: Onwusoro Ihemelandu (Abia), Ndiomu Philip (Bayelsa), Anuma Nlia (Ebonyi), Ogbodo Nnam (Enugu), Kalba Usman (Gombe), Usman Aminu (Kebbi), Oyekunle Nwakuso (Rivers), and Nadungu Gagare (Kaduna).



President Tinubu urged the new permanent secretaries to demonstrate increased commitment, diligence, and innovation in their service to the nation. (NAN)

