Jerry Useni was a soldier of distinction,, peacemaker – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria and frontline opposition leader Atiku Abubakar has described the passing of Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, as a monumental loss of a powerhouse insider and institutional library of the country.

Atiku, in a condolence message on Friday, paid tribute to the former minister of Transport and the Federal Capital Territory, respectively, as a fine soldier, astute public administrator, people’s oriented politician, and a kindhearted peace lover and conflict mediator.

According to the Waziri of Adamawa, the ever-smiling army top gun was a jolly good fellow famously known in social circles as ‘merry Jerryman’ for his affable and amiable character.

May his patriotic soul blissfully rest in eternity while we pray for strength and comfort for his nuclear and extended families to pull through this moment of bereavement and grief, Atiku said.

“The great deeds of General Useni towards nation building are too tangible and visible to be obliterated in a jiffy,” he added.

The former Vice President also commiserate with the military that he served with distinction and the people of Plateau State, whom he represented as a distinguished senator, on the passing away of a man of illustrious career and personality.