Grassroots Development Remains Cornerstone of Tinubu-led Administration – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON has reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu-led administration to develop the grassroots for sustainable development in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

SGF made the disclosure while receiving in audience a delegation from the National Association of Former Elected Local Government Council Chairmen of Nigeria (NALGON) Emeritus led by its Chairman, Rt. Hon. Shaba Ibrahim in Abuja.

He underscored the premium the administration places on bringing development to the grassroots through the Local Government Autonomy and other initiatives for meaningful development across the country.

He said,“grassroots development is the cornerstone of this administration. President Tinubu is committed to ensuring that the quality of life at the local level receives the needed attention. This is why he emphasised on the actualization of the Local Government autonomy”.

Senator Akume encouraged all Nigerians to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he steers the affairs of the country because he means well for the general well-being of everyone. He added that the steps taking so far by Mr. President is indicative of his unwavering determination to ensure sustainable development trickle down to people living in rural areas.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the National Association of Former Elected Local Government Council Chairmen of Nigeria (NALGON) Emeritus, Rt. Hon. Shaba Ibrahim said the essence of the visit was to seek the SGF’s endorsement for the “One Nigeria” Project and to acquaint him with the preparations towards the forthcoming “One Nigeria” Project.

According to him, NALGON EMERITUS is committed to champion the One Nigeria Project and its seeking collaboration with the Office and other relevant stakeholders towards the success of the conference. He added that the forthcoming conference will bring together Nigerians across the 774 Local Government Areas to propagate unity for the progress of the country.