ICPC chairman tasks Danfodio varsity workers to be models of integrity

By Habibu Harisu

Dr Musa Aliyu,SAN, the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practice and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged workers of the Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto (UDUS) to be models of integrity in the institution’s anti corruption drives.

Aliyu gave the charge at the inauguration of Anti Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the University on Friday in Sokoto.

The Chairman, who was represented by Resident ICPC Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Mr Garba Tukur-Idris, stressed the need to sustain the corruption free achievements enshrined in the university.

He commended the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Garba Mahuta for his commitments and steadfastness which ensured that the ACTU performed effectively.

He attributed the rising level of corruption in public offices to community pressure and expectations of people in the country.

The chairman explained that the Federal Government mandated the ICPC to establish ACTUs in different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as an internal mechanisms to report and monitor corruption as well as it’s tendencies.

He enjoined the ACTU members to live up to the expectations and sustain the achievements recorded by the previous members.

According to him, ACTU is under the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer, adding that they are considered to be on the same page with ICPC in the fight against corruption.

“ Undeniably, for the war against corruption to be won in all MDAs,” he said.

Responding, the Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Mahuta commended ICPC for the supports and encouragement that ensure sanity and prudence in all dealings within and outside the hospital.

Mahuta who was represented by Prof. Tukur Umar, pledged to sponsor some hospital staff for training at ICPC Academy in order to strengthen their capacity and improve effective services against corruption in the hospital.

He noted that a lot of changes are taking place across the wider Nigerian society with the emergence of ICPC and it’s activities against all forms of corruption.

The Vice Chancellor added that hospital ensured automation of it’s overall activities including financial transactions besides strict adherence to financial laws and civil service regulations.

He further lauded ICPC’s order of approach in combating corruption and related matters in the country and called in Nigerians to support anti corruption agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new ACTU Chairman Prof. Abubakar Dikko along with other members were sworn by Mr Suleiman Ahmad, a legal practitioner while a lecture on ACTU responsibilities was delivered by Mr Abdullah Abubakar. (NAN)