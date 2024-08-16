Tinubu working to tame bottlenecks to universal education – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Thursday says President Bola Tinubu’s administration is working assiduously to tame all bottlenecks to universal education in the country.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

According to him , this is being championed through the ongoing reforms of the institutions tasked with overcoming the ideologies and inadequacies frustrating the sub sector.

Shettima stated this at the launching of a book titled,” Navigating the Politics of Universal Education Policies in Nigeria”, authored by Prof. Modupe Adelabu, former Deputy Governor of Ekiti, held at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

He said, ” As a steward of the nation, His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu is leading the charge to reform the institutions tasked with overcoming the ideologies and inadequacies that had frustrated universal education in Nigeria.”

Shettima said the lack of financial autonomy for the local governments that were responsible for delivering primary education had financially hindered its alignment of the administrative units with the nation’s education agenda.

Shettima, however, said that the recent Supreme Court judgment empowering the local government councils to control their resources brought them closer to the people.

He said, ” It provides new hope for our educational initiatives. We need to align with the governance and see that the educational needs of our children are catered for.”

Shettima warned that the local government autonomy should not be abused, stressing that it should be used as a fulcrum, window and avenue for addressing educational needs at the grassroots level.

”And without the partnership between the Federal Government, the state and the local governments, very little can be accomplished.

”Just 15 to 20 years ago, local governments were not paying the salaries of primary school teachers and even the health workers.

” So, we have to put a mechanism in place to safeguard the interests of our core workers in the local government system,” he added.

Shettima reiterated his call on Nigerians to invest their trust in President Tinubu, emphasising that Tinubu meant well for the country.

He said,”Tinubu is not in power to engage in primitive capital accumulation, nor is he in power to leave landmarks in the sands of time.

”I’m not playing politics, I’m speaking from the heart. I have seen the soul of Bola Tinubu, and he has a good soul.He is the most demonised politician in Nigeria.

“The first time I went to his house at Bourdillon, I was looking forward to seeing a mansion comparable to Buckingham Palace, with gardens, and swimming pools.

”But there was nothing special about that house. My house in Maiduguri is better than the house in Bourdillon,” Shettima said.

The vice-president assured Nigerians that in the coming months, the country would witness a positive change in the economy and fortunes of the nation.

Shettima urged governments at all levels to focus on policies that empower those at the forefront of implementing initiatives that inspire interest in education.

He said, ” Tinubu’s decision to establish the Students’ Loan Scheme in the country was to secure the future of Nigerian children.

”The initiative ensures that every student has access to loans to pay their tuition, and the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has already recorded an overwhelming number of applications.

“This is a landmark achievement, signalling the bright future we are building for our youth.

” Beyond making education universally free, our experience shows that incentivising is the most practical gateway before us.

”This is why all of us, across all levels and branches of government, must join this campaign to educate the nation”.

Shettima said the realities inherited by the Tinubu administration demanded urgent action to ensure that education was not only accessible but also desirable for every Nigerian child.

“Many primary and secondary school-age children are still not attending or completing their education, and a large portion of the youth population lacks basic literacy skills, with notable gender disparities.

”This is what we must overcome,” he added.

Shettima commended Adelabu for providing answers to some of the most pressing challenges confronting policymakers.

According to him, the book will undoubtedly inspire informed conversations around the state and future of education in Nigeria.

He said, “As both a theorist and a practitioner in our education sector, Prof. Adelabu’s insights are borne out of experience and passion.

”I believe this book will serve as a critical resource for all who seek to improve our educational landscape.”

Earlier, Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, praised the author for her contributions to Nigerian educational development and society.

He said, “Prof. Adelabu’s life is a testament to the abiding faith of God in our lives.

”Her quest for excellence and service to humanity is a reflection of her academic excellence and intellectualism.”

Also, the book reviewer, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, Department of History and International Studies, Osun University also commended Adelabu’s work.

” The author has singled out the politics and financing of education in this book.

”It’s impossible to separate politics, education, and finance, as the major stakeholders are political players.”

The author emphasised the need for a comprehensive re-evaluation of the education system.

Adelabu said, “We need to reevaluate our education system to meet the needs of our country and prepare our children for both domestic and global environments.’

She called for a focus on not just academic subjects, but also values like democracy, justice, and good governance.

Discussants of the book, including former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Bolaji Abdullahi, highlighted the need to distinguish between school attendance and quality education.

He said, “We’re spending more money on education than ever before. However, we need to make a distinction between going to school and getting an education.”

The don also called for a review of the Universal Basic Education Commission law and pondered on the capacity of local governments to handle complex educational reforms.

Former First Lady of Ekiti, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, drew attention to the persistent challenges in girl-child education.

According to her, Nigeria has about 18.3 million out-of-school children, the highest in the world, with 50-60 per cent being girls.

She proposed implementing gender-specific education policies and removing obstacles to girls’ education, such as insecurity and conflict. (NAN)