Ibadan funfair tragedy: Police confirm arrest of 8 suspects, 35 deaths

The Police Command in Oyo State has confirmed the arrest of eight suspects in connection with Wednesday’s stampede during a children’s funfair at Basorun Islamic High School, Ibadan.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the arrest of the suspects and the death of 35 minors in a statement he issued in Ibadan on Thursday.

Osifeso said 35 minors had so far been documented dead while six others were left critically injured and on various medical interventions.

Osifeso said the case had been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police leading the investigation.

“Reside

nts around the axis are advised not to panic as they will witness high-level patrols and visible police presence to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation,” he said.

He said the command sympathised with all the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy, assuring the good people of the state that justice would be served accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Mrs Funmilayo Adetuyibi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that only five victims were brought to the hospital.

“The five victims brought in yesterday were brought in dead, so we are not talking about any admission because they were brought in dead,” she said. (NAN)