Customs seized goods worth N229.1m within 7 days in Ogun – Comptroller

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command, says it seized illegal goods worth N229,112,424 million within seven days in various locations in the state.

By Ige Adekunle

The new Area Comptroller, Mr Ahmadu Shuaibu, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Idiroko, Ogun.

Shuaibu said that the seizure, with duty paid value (DPV) of N229.112,424, was made through intelligence gathering, strategic surveillance and collaboration with some patriotic Nigerians.

He stated that the seizure was made at some strategic locations, including Idi-Iroko, Ilaro, All-around axis, Obada Oko, Abule Kazeem-Abeokuta Axis and Imeko-Afon, all of which are believed to hotspots for smuggling.

“Our operatives remain resolute in dismantling the smuggling networks that undermine our economy, endanger lives and hinder local industries.

“In addition, the command remains vigilant and will continue to collaborate with sister security agencies to rid our society of this menace,” he said.

Shuaibu listed the seized items to include: 2,169 bags of foreign parboiled rice weighing 50kg each, 1,128 parcels of hemp weighing 1,109kg, 21 bales and two sacks of used clothes as well as 166 pieces of pneumatic tyres.

Other items were: 4,360 cartons of imported shoes, 250 kegs of premium motor spirit (PMS), 20 vehicles used for conveyance and one foreign used vehicle, with a 2012 model Toyota Highlander SUV.

The area comptroller said that the illegal goods seized posed a significant threat to Nigeria’s economy and jeopardised the safety and security of the society.

He warned smugglers and their collaborators to desist from such illegal activities or face the full weight of the law.

According to him, the command is prepared to match their activities with superior intelligence, unwavering commitment and lawful force, where necessary.

Shuaibu commended the Comptroller-General of NCS, Bashir Adeniyi, for providing the command with the necessary tools and motivation to carry out its critical responsibilities.

He also praised the operatives of the command for their hard work and dedication toward achieving the ‘remarkable’ feat.

The area comptroller reiterated the command’s commitment to maintaining an open-door policy, work with local communities and encourage legitimate trade that would foster economic development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shuaibu assumed duty as the area comptroller of the command on Dec. 10. (NAN)