NIM elects Ayuba 25th president 

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (NIM) has elected retired Commodore Abimbola Ayuba as the institute’s 25th President and Chairman of Council, alongside new principal officers

Registrar of the Institute, Mrs Taiwo Olusesi, made this known via a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

She said Ayuba’s assumption of the position was at the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past president of the institute, Dr Christiana Atako.

Olusesi revealed that also elected were Dr Umar Mustapha, Chief Executive Officer, Mentholatum Nigeria Ltd. as deputy president and Mrs Ijeoma Okere, former permanent secretary, Abia state, as national treasurer.

She noted that the newly elected president, a fellow of the institute, joined the military as an officer cadet on July 17, 1980 as a member of 28 RC.

She added that he holds a PGD in management, MBA (General Management) both from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, and MSc in Strategic Studies from University of Ibadan, 2010.

“Ayuba also attended the transformation and ethics coaching course and performance coaching course at the UK Transformation School, Hampshire, United Kingdom as well as the Manchester Business School in the UK.

“A United Nations Certified Country and Regional Advisor of Peace Support Operations, Ayuba attended a Certificate Course in Enterprise Management from Pan Atlantic University, Lagos.

“He equally received a Diploma Certificate in Terrorism, Intelligence and Security from The Roman Institute/Baze University, Abuja.

“A Specialist Above Water Warfare (AWW) Officer and Principal Warfare Officer (PWO), Commodore Ayuba who had over thirty years distinguished career in the Nigerian Navy held several appointments,” she said.

The registrar added that Ayuba had

commendations from the United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary General for Peacekeeping for Meritorious Service.

She said he was also awarded the UN Medal of Honour for Service in DR Congo and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation for training contribution, handed by Lt Gen Martin Luther Agwai (Doyen of UN Peace Keeping Operations in Nigeria).

“Ayuba is President of the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies (Nigeria Alumni Chapter) of the United States Defence University (NDU), Washington DC, from 2021 till date.

“He is CEO, Kongolo Consult and Outsourcing Ltd. and currently works as an international risk and security management consultant and media consultant on global security and Counter terrorism.

“The new president’s pedigree as a thoroughbred, seasoned and tested management professional is not in doubt as he has distinguished himself creditably in every assignment he has been saddled with,” she said.

Olusesi stated that the investiture of the new president would take place in 2025. (NAN)