Hardship: Group distributes 6000 bags of Garri to indigents in Kwara

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), on Sunday in Ilorin facilitated the distribution of 6000 bags of Garri to indigents across the 16 Local Government Area of Kwara.



By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), on Sunday in Ilorin facilitated the distribution of 6000 bags of Garri to indigents across the 16 Local Government Area of Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SWAGA is one of the groups that mobilised support for President Bola Tinubu’s victory during the 2023 presidential election.

In his opening remarks, Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye, the National Chairman of the group emphasised the need to reach out to the less-privileged in the society.

He observed that though the country is facing challenges at the moment due to the subsidy removal, the president is committed to revamping the economy.

According to him, the country is having financial difficulties with most of its resources being used to pay debts.

Adeyeye pointed out that various administrations in the past had resolved to remove subsidy, but it was only President Tinubu who had the courage to do so, in order to save the country from collapse.

He explained that such move by the president had saved the country; while expressing optimism that by 2025, the effects of the development would be felt across the country.

He also said that the economic situation in Nigeria was gradually improving, adding that there are now many vehicle assemblies in Lagos.

“Better things are happening, and better days are ahead,” he assured.

Adeyeye appealed to Nigerians to be patient and support the president in his transformation agenda for the country.

In her address, Hon. Ayo Omidiran, the National Coordinator, Women for SWAGA, described the group as supportive of the transformative agenda of President Tinubu.

She pointed out the critical roles women are playing in the Nigerian political space, adding that women are a force to reckon with.

Omidiran advocated for greater appointment of women folk into political positions in order to move the country forward.

Earlier in her welcome address, Hajia Binta Idris, the State Coordinator,Women for SWAGA, explained that the palliative distribution was as a result of genuine and committed intention to support the giant strides of the government.

Idris appealed to well- meaning Nigerians to support government’s efforts in improving the lot of the citizenry.

Also speaking, the donor of the palliative, and Patron of SWAGA, Rtd. Justice Lambo Akanbi, observed that the country is facing unprecedented challenges.

He therefore underscored the need to support one another, adding that the palliative was aimed at uplifting those in need. (NAN)